2019 Chrysler 300
S
2019 Chrysler 300
S
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
Used
83,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CCAGG2KH628965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 83,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Email Summit Ford
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
