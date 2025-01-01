Menu
2019 Chrysler 300

83,500 KM

2019 Chrysler 300

S

Location

Used
83,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CCAGG2KH628965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

