<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  & get 2 year/24000km p/train warranty ($2000 p/claim) </p><p>Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, Apple Carplay, push start, remote start, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, P/gate & more. $1000 service included (New all seasons, pads/rotors all around, oil/filters). 2 key/fobs. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 4WD, 181k $11990    </p>

2019 Ford Escape

174,194 KM

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

12645240

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,194KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9HD4KUB87430

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,194 KM

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  & get 2 year/24000km p/train warranty ($2000 p/claim) 

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, Apple Carplay, push start, remote start, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, P/gate & more. $1000 service included (New all seasons, pads/rotors all around, oil/filters). 2 key/fobs. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 4WD, 181k $11990    

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2019 Ford Escape