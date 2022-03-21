Menu
2019 Ford F-150

210,105 KM

$24,987

+ tax & licensing
$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 8-ft. Bed 4WD 3.5L Gas Saver

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 8-ft. Bed 4WD 3.5L Gas Saver

$24,987

+ taxes & licensing

210,105KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8813498
  • Stock #: KKD78731
  • VIN: 1FTFX1E46KKD78371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free 

3.5L Eco Boost XLT 4x4 8'Box 


Fully Serviced and Certified 


Financing Available

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards

160 point inspection

 Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms


UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA


Vehicle Features

Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

