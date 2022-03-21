$24,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,987
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCab 8-ft. Bed 4WD 3.5L Gas Saver
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$24,987
+ taxes & licensing
210,105KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8813498
- Stock #: KKD78731
- VIN: 1FTFX1E46KKD78371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,105 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free
3.5L Eco Boost XLT 4x4 8'Box
Fully Serviced and Certified
Financing Available
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
160 point inspection
Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310 Member of the UCDA
Vehicle Features
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From UR Ride
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8