$69,900+ tax & licensing
416-203-7010
2019 Ford Mustang
GT Premium Roush Stage 3 | LOW Mileage!
Location
World Fine Cars
520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,900
- Listing ID: 9160087
- Stock #: 18441
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF4K5190238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 6,177 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mustang GT is a high-performance supercharged muscle car by Roush, with a stage 3 kit making over 700 horsepower to the rear wheels, through a 6-speed manual transmission! Optioned in black with Roush decals on exclusive wheels, over a black interior with Recaro bucket seats. Along with body-styling and aerodynamic upgrades, this Roush Mustang further includes keyless entry/push-button start, Apple CarPlay, performance displays, adjustable drive/steering modes, and much more! Available with CLEAN, Ontario local, ONE OWNER history!
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com
Vehicle Features
