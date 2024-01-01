Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  </p><p>Fully loaded, Forward collision warning, Agaptive cruise control, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, P-Moon, all power, heated seats & more. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Honda Accord LX, 95k $16990    </p>

2019 Honda Insight

217,449 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Insight

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Insight

Touring

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1731353554
  2. 1731353553
  3. 1731353553
  4. 1731353556
  5. 1731353553
  6. 1731353553
  7. 1731353554
  8. 1731353553
  9. 1731353555
  10. 1731353553
  11. 1731353553
  12. 1731353553
  13. 1731353553
  14. 1731353552
  15. 1731353554
  16. 1731353552
  17. 1731353552
  18. 1731353555
  19. 1731353553
  20. 1731353554
  21. 1731353553
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
217,449KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19xze4f71ke400129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,449 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

Fully loaded, Forward collision warning, Agaptive cruise control, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, P-Moon, all power, heated seats & more. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2017 Honda Accord LX, 95k $16990    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2017 Honda Accord 4dr I4 CVT LX FREE WINTER TIRES for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Honda Accord 4dr I4 CVT LX FREE WINTER TIRES 95,265 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Focus SE Hatch for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Ford Focus SE Hatch 133,830 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD Navi/Lane Departure/Collision Avoidance for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD Navi/Lane Departure/Collision Avoidance 153,330 KM $11,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Insight