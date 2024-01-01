Menu
2019 Honda Pilot EX AWD 8 Passenger Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Rear View Camra Certified

Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.com

ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees 

Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PM Sunday: By Appointment Only

2019 Honda Pilot

55,346 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Pilot

EX AWD

2019 Honda Pilot

EX AWD

Location

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

55,346KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H38KB502200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 100764
  • Mileage 55,346 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Pilot EX AWD 8 Passenger Sunroof Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Rear View Camra CertifiedCheck our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PMSunday: By Appointment Only

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-740-XXXX

416-740-3737

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2019 Honda Pilot