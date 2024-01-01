Menu
<p>2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 4 Dr Auto Sedan Sunroof Rear View Camra Bluetooth Heated Seats Certified</p><p>Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PMSunday: By Appointment Only</p>

2019 Hyundai Elantra

97,315 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Auto w/Sun & Safety Package

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Auto w/Sun & Safety Package

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-740-3737

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,315KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF8KU835014

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 100781
  • Mileage 97,315 KM

2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 4 Dr Auto Sedan Sunroof Rear View Camra Bluetooth Heated Seats Certified

Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.comALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 6 Days a Week Monday to Friday 10AM to 7PM Saturday 10AM to 6 PMSunday: By Appointment Only

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

High Cliff Motors Ltd.

416-740-3737

2019 Hyundai Elantra