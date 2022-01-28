$19,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,987
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2019 Hyundai KONA
2019 Hyundai KONA
Essential Edition AWD Apple/Android CarPlay - Certified
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$19,987
+ taxes & licensing
117,836KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8258067
- Stock #: KU331598
- VIN: KM8K1CAA9KU331598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KU331598
- Mileage 117,836 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Edition All Wheel Drive
CarFax Verified - Accident Free
Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Rear Back Up Camera
Multi Function Steering Wheel
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- All servicing items current
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From UR Ride
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8