2019 Hyundai KONA

117,836 KM

$19,987

+ tax & licensing
$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

Essential Edition AWD Apple/Android CarPlay - Certified

2019 Hyundai KONA

Essential Edition AWD Apple/Android CarPlay - Certified

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

$19,987

+ taxes & licensing

117,836KM
Used
  • Stock #: KU331598
  • VIN: KM8K1CAA9KU331598

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KU331598
  • Mileage 117,836 KM

Special Edition All Wheel Drive 

CarFax Verified - Accident Free

Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 

Rear Back Up Camera 

Multi Function Steering Wheel 

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- All servicing items current
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member 

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

