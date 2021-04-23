2019 Infiniti QX50

$38,990 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 0 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7015946

7015946 Stock #: 51978

51978 VIN: 3PCAJ5M32KF130837

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 26,047 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Block Heater Console Rain sensor wipers Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Panoramic Sunroof Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates Rear Air & Heat Heated Exterior Mirrors Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

