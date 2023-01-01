$31,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LAREDO 4WD
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
68,100KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAGXKC714190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # JGS1001
- Mileage 68,100 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
