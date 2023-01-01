Menu
<div>CLEAN CARFAX</div><br /><div><br></div>

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

68,100 KM

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
LAREDO 4WD

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

68,100KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAGXKC714190

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JGS1001
  • Mileage 68,100 KM

CLEAN CARFAX

Fog Lights

Power Windows

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

