Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%   </p><p>Loaded, Backup Cam/sensors, Blind spot assist, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, keyless entry. NO ACCIDENTS. CERTIFIED.     </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland, 241k $13990     </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

91,791 KM

Details Description Features

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo E 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo E 4X4

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1714884566
  2. 1714884566
  3. 1714884566
  4. 1714884567
  5. 1714884567
  6. 1714884567
  7. 1714884566
  8. 1714884566
  9. 1714884566
  10. 1714884566
  11. 1714884566
  12. 1714884566
  13. 1714884566
  14. 1714884566
  15. 1714884566
  16. 1714884567
  17. 1714884567
  18. 1714884566
  19. 1714884566
  20. 1714884565
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
91,791KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1c4rjfag1kc726214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,791 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%   

Loaded, Backup Cam/sensors, Blind spot assist, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, keyless entry. NO ACCIDENTS. CERTIFIED.     

Also avail. 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland, 241k $13990     

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2014 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto SX Turbo for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Kia Optima 4dr Sdn Auto SX Turbo 99,650 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Honda CR-V 4WD 5DR LX for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2011 Honda CR-V 4WD 5DR LX 198,610 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM Cargo Van 119
2015 RAM Cargo Van 119" WB 171,680 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee