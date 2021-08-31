Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

82,571 KM

Details Description Features

$55,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,998

+ taxes & licensing

Raceway Chrysler

1-877-341-3404

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

| TOW GROUP | STEEL BUMPER

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

| TOW GROUP | STEEL BUMPER

Location

Raceway Chrysler

150 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P6

1-877-341-3404

  1. 7793688
  2. 7793688
Contact Seller

$55,998

+ taxes & licensing

82,571KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7793688
  • Stock #: 38605a
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFG3KW582978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 38605a
  • Mileage 82,571 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SEATS / TRAILER TOW GROUP / 3.6L V6 ENGINE W/ STOPSTART / LED LIGHTING GROUP / UCONNECT 4V NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP / CARPLAY / 4G LTE / DUAL TOP GROUP / STEEL BUMPER / KEYLESS ENTRY Contact us for more detailed pictures and video, or to book your test drive. We are here to help! Know this is the vehicle for you? Get in touch so we can put this vehicle on hold for you OR make us your best offer. We are here to make deals! About us: Raceway Chrysler Dodge Jeep is a family owned and operated dealership part of the LARGEST Stellantis Automotive Group in Ontario. We take pride in our large inventory of all makes & models for customers with a range of preferred options and price ranges. Our promise to you is FANTASTIC customer service and hassle-free car buying experience. We focus on meeting & exceeding the needs of our wonderful clients with our 100% fully certified quality pre-owned vehicles through our extensive 180-point inspection process. Give us the opportunity to earn your business and we promise to give you a stress-free, 5 star experience with your vehicle purchase. - FULLY CERTIFIED - LOW FINANCING RATES AVAILABLE - BEST PRICES IN THE GTA - WARRANTIES AVAILABLE KEEP UP WITH US ON INSTAGRAM @RACEWAYCHRYSLERJEEP AND REMEMBER ... DON'T OVERPAY, BUY FROM RACEWAY!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Block Heater
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Raceway Chrysler

2021 RAM 1500 | 100X...
 5,953 KM
$71,990 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 | CHRO...
 42,836 KM
$32,499 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 42,836 KM
$50,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Raceway Chrysler

Raceway Chrysler

Raceway Chrysler

150 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P6

Call Dealer

1-877-341-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-341-3404

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory