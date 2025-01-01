Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%      </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Touch screen Apple Carplay, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, heated seats & steering wheel, keyless, tinted. Super economical, runs like new. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2018 Chevi Cruze LT, 166k $9990     </p>

2019 Kia Forte

160,836 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12564974

2019 Kia Forte

LX

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1748222703
  2. 1748222703
  3. 1748222703
  4. 1748222704
  5. 1748222710
  6. 1748222711
  7. 1748222702
  8. 1748222699
  9. 1748222711
  10. 1748222704
  11. 1748222708
  12. 1748222704
  13. 1748222702
  14. 1748222704
  15. 1748222702
  16. 1748222710
  17. 1748222703
  18. 1748222704
  19. 1748222703
  20. 1748222700
  21. 1748222705
  22. 1748222704
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,836KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD1KE092518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc017
  • Mileage 160,836 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%      

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Touch screen Apple Carplay, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, heated seats & steering wheel, keyless, tinted. Super economical, runs like new. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2018 Chevi Cruze LT, 166k $9990     

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2016 Acura TLX V6 Elite for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Acura TLX V6 Elite 146,600 KM $15,800 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Optima SX TURBO for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Kia Optima SX TURBO 201,412 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Forester TOURING for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Subaru Forester TOURING 103,051 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2019 Kia Forte