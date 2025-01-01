Menu
FINANCE FROM 5.99%      

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Touch screen Apple Carplay, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, heated seats & steering wheel, keyless, tinted. Super economical, runs like new. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED. FIRM PRICE.      

Also avail. 2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport w/Sunroof, 161k $13800    ///    2018 Chevi Cruze LT, 166k $9990

2019 Kia Forte

160,836 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Forte

LX

12706797

2019 Kia Forte

LX

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,836KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD1KE092519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc017
  • Mileage 160,836 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%      

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Touch screen Apple Carplay, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, heated seats & steering wheel, keyless, tinted. Super economical, runs like new. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED. FIRM PRICE.      

Also avail. 2020 Hyundai Elantra Sport w/Sunroof, 161k $13800    ///    2018 Chevi Cruze LT, 166k $9990      

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2019 Kia Forte