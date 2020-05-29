2019 Kia Forte

+ taxes & licensing
888-285-5141
1581 The Queensway Unit 1, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1T8
888-285-5141
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
427/QEW KIA OPEN for Test Drives & Appointments! Showroom Open to Public! Appointments are mandatory. Please contact us to set up time and date.
HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle - Accident Free - Excellent Condition - Low Kilometer - Former Company Rental Vehicle
WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms
Kia Certified Pre-Owned Available: Warranty Extension Available from just $799 that includes (3) Oil Changes, Kia Vehicle Exchange Program, and Preferred Bank Prime Rate.
HIGH TECH SAFETY FEATURES : Lane Departure Warning Lane Assist Forward Collision Avoidance Assist Traction Control - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag
HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Android Auto Apple CarPlay Kia Infotainment System with 8inch Display Rearview Camera Heated Steering Heated Seat
CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L IVT Transmission Air Condition Keyless Entry Traction Control Power Window Power Lock Automatic Headlight Cruise Control FM/AM USB/12V Steering Mounted Media Control Bluetooth Integration Android Auto Integrated Voice Command (Including Siri)
FINANCIAL QEW/427 Kia offers an opportunity for new and experienced drivers to acquire some of the best rates available from the banks and credit unions. Whether you are looking to improve your credit rating or simply get the best rates and drive away with no hassle, you have come to the right place. There is no better way to improve your credit history and save yourself the hassle. If you are looking for pre-approval, please check our website and submit a credit approval to make sure you get the best service possible. Better yet, drop by and see us in person.
Payment is based on an 84 mth term.
*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 4.99% O.A.C.
TRADES QEW/427 Kia accepts all forms of trades, including bikes and boats. Financing or Cash, you have all the options available at your disposal. All pre-owned inventories are detailed (buffed and waxed, should the vehicle require extra attention), safety and certified.
DEALERSHIP QEW/427 Kia believes in simple and basic concepts that matters to customers from get-go: A large pool of reliable vehicles [Up to 200 Vehicles] to choose from at incredible prices. Once you enter our dealership, our sales professionals will offer you some of the most incredible selectionsfrom small compact sedans to luxury brands such as Infinity and Chryslers. All of the pre-owned vehicles undergo Kia-standard safety and emission certification. Whether you buy a Hyundai, Nissan, and yes, Kia, from our dealership, you will receive the best service possible from one of the best Master Technician who has serviced every brand conceivable from Mercedes to Acura. Dont let your concerns stop you from buying the car of your dream. Trust us to deliver 38-Day Safety Guarantee and utmost professional service from both service and sales staff.
Now Serving all of Niagara Region Including Niagara Falls, St Catharines, Grimsby, Welland, Lincoln, Hamilton, Brantford, Burlington, Oakville and all surrounding areas. GTA areas including Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto, Scarborough, Etobicoke, North York, Markham, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, Hamilton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, New Market, Aurora, King City, Georgetown, Milton, and Orangeville.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1581 The Queensway Unit 1, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1T8