$32,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300
Location
JA CANADA AUTO SALES INC.
Unit C - 301 Rexdale Blvd, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1R8
Sales: 647-303-7043
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,411KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDC0G4KBXKV174126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,411 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
JA CANADA AUTO SALES INC.
Unit C - 301 Rexdale Blvd, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1R8
647-303-7043
Alternate NumbersService: 416-746-1048
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300