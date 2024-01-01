Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

75,411 KM

Details Features

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

Location

JA CANADA AUTO SALES INC.

Unit C - 301 Rexdale Blvd, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1R8

Sales: 647-303-7043

  1. 1721149172
  2. 1721149175
  3. 1721149178
  4. 1721149179
  5. 1721149181
  6. 1721149183
  7. 1721149184
  8. 1721149186
  9. 1721149187
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,411KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDC0G4KBXKV174126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,411 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JA CANADA AUTO SALES INC.

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 75,411 KM $32,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Jaguar XJ for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Jaguar XJ 174,762 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157" SLE 83,155 KM $44,990 + tax & lic

Email JA CANADA AUTO SALES INC.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JA CANADA AUTO SALES INC.

JA CANADA AUTO SALES INC.

Unit C - 301 Rexdale Blvd, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1R8

Call Dealer

647-303-XXXX

(click to show)

647-303-7043

Alternate Numbers
Service: 416-746-1048
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

JA CANADA AUTO SALES INC.

Sales: 647-303-7043

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300