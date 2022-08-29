Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

75,378 KM

Details Features

$38,950

+ tax & licensing
$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,950

+ taxes & licensing

75,378KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9141358
  • VIN: WDCOG4KBXKV140168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,378 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN WARR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Quality Motors

Quality Motors

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

