2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

18,884 KM

$94,800

+ tax & licensing
$94,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

| One Owner! | *LOADED* | Ontario Local

2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

| One Owner! | *LOADED* | Ontario Local

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$94,800

+ taxes & licensing

18,884KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6645155
  Stock #: 17688
  VIN: WDDUG8GB2KA425242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 1-owner, Ontario local S-class is a full-size, extended wheelbase luxury sedan LOADED with luxury and comfort features from Mercedes, powered by a biturbo V8 with 460 horsepower! Optioned with an Orient Beige/Brown Nappa Leather interior with 20" AMG multispoke wheels, and equipped with a 9-speed transmission sending power to all 4 wheels with 4matic all-wheel drive. This S-class features advanced technology and luxury options including self-leveling/adjustable Airmatic suspension, soft-close doors, massaging/dynamic support front seats, Distronic adaptive cruise control, a heads-up display, interior ambient lighting, a Burmester sound system, and much more! Available now with remaining factory warranty!

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
9 Speed Automatic

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

