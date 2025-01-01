Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%   </p><p>Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Sat. Sirius, heated seats, all power, keyless entry. Price includes $1500 service. CERTIFIED. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.      </p><p>Also avail. 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD, 153k with Navi/Colission avoidance/Lane departure $11500         </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

182,282 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES S-AWC

12099673

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

ES S-AWC

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,282KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AT3AA8KZ603172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,282 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%   

Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Sat. Sirius, heated seats, all power, keyless entry. Price includes $1500 service. CERTIFIED. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.      

Also avail. 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD, 153k with Navi/Colission avoidance/Lane departure $11500         

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross