$11,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
ES S-AWC
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,282 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Sat. Sirius, heated seats, all power, keyless entry. Price includes $1500 service. CERTIFIED. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.
Also avail. 2018 Ford Escape SE 4WD, 153k with Navi/Colission avoidance/Lane departure $11500
Over 20 SUVs in stock
Vehicle Features
1st Auto Group
