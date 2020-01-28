2019 Nissan Rogue

$89 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Prime Rate Financing with Franchise Dealer Financing Programs. SV TECH Package! 360 Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, and more!





HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Accident Free - Low Kilometer - Excellent Condition - Ontario Vehicle Former Company Rental Vehicle





WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms





SAFETY FEATURES: 360 Degree Camera Birdeye View, Blindspot Alert, Backup Camera, Front and Rear parking sensor, auto parking brake emergency, AWD System - Traction Control - Backup Camera - Anti-Brake System - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag





HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heated Seat and Steering, All-New Navigation Infotainment system, Smart Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Sunroof





CONVENIENCE FEATURES: Dual Automatic Climate Control, Auto Headlight, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, Push Start, Intelligent Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Media Control, FM/am/sat, Power Adjustable Seat, Voice Command, Power Liftgate, Power Window, Power Lock, Remote Starter*, USB/AUX/12V, Electronic Parking Brake, Drive Mode Select.





Payment is based on an 84 mth term.





*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C.





