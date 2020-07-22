Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

19,629 KM

Details Features

$25,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,880

+ taxes & licensing

427/QEW KIA

888-285-5141

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

427/QEW KIA

1581 The Queensway Unit 1, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1T8

888-285-5141

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale Price

$25,880

+ taxes & licensing

19,629KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5481738
  • Stock #: P4020
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6KC739559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,629 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 427/QEW KIA

2019 Kia Forte LX
 11,155 KM
$16,880 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte LX
 30,390 KM
$16,380 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte LX
 21,430 KM
$16,380 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 427/QEW KIA

427/QEW KIA

427/QEW KIA

1581 The Queensway Unit 1, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1T8

Call Dealer

888-285-XXXX

(click to show)

888-285-5141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory