Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Porsche 911

7,347 KM

Details Description Features

$169,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$169,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Contact Seller
2019 Porsche 911

2019 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$169,800

+ taxes & licensing

7,347KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7518948
  • Stock #: 17907
  • VIN: WP0AB2A97KS114298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 7,347 KM

Vehicle Description

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From World Fine Cars

2021 Land Rover Rang...
 5,289 KM
$152,800 + tax & lic
2012 Porsche 911 Car...
 34,631 KM
$104,800 + tax & lic
2015 Bentley Contine...
 61,212 KM
$162,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Call Dealer

416-203-XXXX

(click to show)

416-203-7010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory