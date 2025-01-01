Menu
2019 Porsche Cayenne

92,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Cayenne

S

12430759

2019 Porsche Cayenne

S

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP1AB2AY1KDA61253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # WP1AB2
  • Mileage 92,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-XXXX

416-741-6221

2019 Porsche Cayenne