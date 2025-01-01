$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Cayenne
S
2019 Porsche Cayenne
S
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP1AB2AY1KDA61253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # WP1AB2
- Mileage 92,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
