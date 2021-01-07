Menu
2019 Porsche Cayenne

10,948 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
416-203-7010

Turbo | 1-Owner! | LOADED | *Accident Free*

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

10,948KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 17676
  • VIN: WP1AF2AY4KDA81663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,948 KM

Vehicle Description

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
8 speed automatic

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

