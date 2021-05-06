$29,890 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 2 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7138138

7138138 Stock #: 52003

52003 VIN: 2T3B1RFV0KW049615

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 53,231 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Console Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Additional Features Premium Audio Heated Exterior Mirrors Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

