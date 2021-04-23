2020 BMW 3 Series

$39,990 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 4 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

7015943 Stock #: 51987

51987 VIN: WBA5R7C08LFH37769

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 41,499 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Rain sensor wipers Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Panoramic Sunroof Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System Rear Air & Heat Heated Exterior Mirrors Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

