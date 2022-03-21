Menu
2020 Cadillac Escalade

71,000 KM

$81,900

+ tax & licensing
Lang Motorcar

416-234-6868

Luxury CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

71,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8699585
  • VIN: 1gys4bkj3lr109013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS, OFF LEASE , UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY AND VERY SHARP IN BLACK ON BLACK . EXTREMELY WELL EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE LUXURY FEATURES AND SAFETY ITEMS YOU EXPECT IN THIS ICONIC SUV . WILL BE SOLD CERTIFIED AND SERVICED WITH 4 NEW TIRES . $ 81990 CERTIFIED PLUS HST AND LIC . LEASING AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
CD Player
Bluetooth
tinted windows
rear air
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
10 Speed Automatic

