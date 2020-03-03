360 Rexdale Blvd., Etobicoke, ON M9W 1R7
Leather Seats, 18 inch Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats, Active Driver Assistance, Modern Luxury, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Toronto.
When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox, it was hard to believe it could get better, but a 2020 facelift brings even better style. It's the perfect size, being roomy without being too big overall. It has a fuel efficient engine, yet its still really fun to drive. This mid size crossover is stylish inside and out and the interior is packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a great all-arounder, it's hard to beat this 2020 Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 23,874 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. Step up to this top shelf Premier Equinox for perforated leather seats, memory seats, bigger 18 inch wheels, fog lamps, hands free power liftgate, side mirror turn signals, wireless charging, dual zone automatic climate control, a roof rack, bright trim, SiriusXM, driver information display, and a 120V power outlet. This Equinox is modern and sleek with WiFi, heated seats, remote start, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, and Teen Driver system. Stay connected with the Infotainment 3 system complete with a 8 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth. Other great features include remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, active aero shutters, auto on/off headlamps, heated power side mirrors, and a multifunction steering wheel.
