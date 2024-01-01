Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%    </p><p>PRICED BELOW WHOLESALE !!!   Balance of fact. warranty till May. 30. 2025. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Apple Car play, Axillary, USB. Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Also avail. 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE, 6 spd. 54k $14990</p>

2020 Chevrolet Spark

49,337 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,337KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA4LC462083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,337 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%    

PRICED BELOW WHOLESALE !!!   Balance of fact. warranty till May. 30. 2025. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Apple Car play, Axillary, USB. Looks & runs like new. CERTIFIED.

Also avail. 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE, 6 spd. 54k $14990

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
