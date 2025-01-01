Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%         </p><p>REDUCED BELOW WHOLESALE. Balance of fact. warranty till May. 30. 2025. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Apple Carplay, Axillary, USB. Looks & runs like new. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Also avail. 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE, 6 spd. 54k $13800    </p>

2020 Chevrolet Spark

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT

12132649

2020 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT LT w/1LT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SA4LC462081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%         

REDUCED BELOW WHOLESALE. Balance of fact. warranty till May. 30. 2025. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Sat. Sirius, Apple Carplay, Axillary, USB. Looks & runs like new. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.

Also avail. 2020 Hyundai Elantra SE, 6 spd. 54k $13800    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2020 Chevrolet Spark