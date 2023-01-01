Menu
2020 Ford Transit Connect

102,501 KM

Details

$31,987

+ tax & licensing
$31,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2020 Ford Transit Connect

2020 Ford Transit Connect

Cargo Van XL LWB Certified and Serviced

2020 Ford Transit Connect

Cargo Van XL LWB Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$31,987

+ taxes & licensing

102,501KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10516023
  Stock #: L1441541
  VIN: NM0LS7V24L1441541

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 102,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean - Fully Serviced
Bluetooth - Sync
Cargo Divider
Cargo Shelving
Cargo Floor

New Brakes and tires
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

