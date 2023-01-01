$31,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,987
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2020 Ford Transit Connect
2020 Ford Transit Connect
Cargo Van XL LWB Certified and Serviced
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$31,987
+ taxes & licensing
102,501KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10516023
- Stock #: L1441541
- VIN: NM0LS7V24L1441541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 102,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth - Sync
Cargo Divider
Cargo Shelving
Cargo Floor
New Brakes and tires
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 4years 90,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From UR Ride
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8