2020 Ford Transit Connect

$31,987 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 2 , 5 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10516023

10516023 Stock #: L1441541

L1441541 VIN: NM0LS7V24L1441541

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 102,501 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.