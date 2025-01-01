Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%   </p><p>ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS.  Ball.of fact. warr. till Aug. 08. 2025. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, tinted, keyless entry. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2020 Chevi Spark LT, auto, 49k $12990 </p>

2020 Hyundai Elantra

54,257 KM

Details Description Features

$13,800

+ tax & licensing
Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,257KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD74LF4LU102526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # pdc013
  • Mileage 54,257 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%   

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS.  Ball.of fact. warr. till Aug. 08. 2025. Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, tinted, keyless entry. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2020 Chevi Spark LT, auto, 49k $12990 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

