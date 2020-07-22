Low Mileage, Painted Fender Flares, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Dana Axles, Uconnect!
This 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Toronto.
This Wrangler Unlimited is by no means less capable for having 4 doors. It's just able to carry more people and gear. Whether your family's next adventure is across a mountain pass, through a muddy trail, or just down the highway to Grandma's, this Wrangler Unlimited has you covered. This low mileage SUV has just 4,483 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. This Unlimited Sahara Wrangler has a lot more goodies over the base Sport model. To make sure you and your passengers stay connected and entertained, you will get the Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and and aux jack, 8 speakers, and ambient interior LED lighting. Skid plates, a tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, heavy duty suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, and tubular side steps help you rule the trail, while a rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, automatic climate control, and heated power side mirrors help you stay comfortable on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Painted Fender Flares, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Dana Axles, Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEN7LW225756.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Fixed antenna
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Aluminum Wheels
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Rear window wiper w/washer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Rear child safety locks
Engine Oil Cooler
HD suspension
Air filtration
4x4
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Garage door transmitter
Trail Rated
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
UConnect
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Black Side Windows Trim
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Smart Device Integration
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents