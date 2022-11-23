$49,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,987
+ taxes & licensing
UR Ride
647-792-1225
2020 Jeep Wrangler
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$49,987
+ taxes & licensing
20,250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9379630
- Stock #: LW175270
- VIN: 1C4HJXEN4LW175270
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 20,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From UR Ride
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8