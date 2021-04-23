2020 Kia Forte

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 1 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7015940

7015940 Stock #: 51990

51990 VIN: 3KPF54AD1LE196336

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 51990

Mileage 42,130 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Console Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Windows Rear Defroster Additional Features Premium Audio Heated Exterior Mirrors Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.