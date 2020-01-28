2020 Kia Sedona

Best Value Minivan in the Market. Backup Sensor, 8 Seater Capability, 3.3L GDI Engine, 7-inch Display, Android Auto, modern interior design, and so much more!





HISTORY: Clean CarFax, Accident Free History, Ontario Vehicle, Excellent Condition, Former Company Rental Vehicle.





WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms





Kia Certified Pre-Owned Available: Warranty Extension Available from just $799 that includes (3) Oil Changes, Kia Vehicle Exchange Program, and Preferred Bank Prime Rate.





HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heated Steering - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - 7-inch Display - Wireless Charging System - 8 Seater with Tri-zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering - Heated Front Seat - Power Adjustable Driver Seat





CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.3L GDI Engine - Bluetooth Integration - Steering Mounted Media Control - Cruise Control - Voice Command Integration with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay - Automatic Headlight - FM/AM - USB/AUX/12V - HomeLink® system





SAFETY FEATURES : 6 airbags (dual advanced front, dual side curtain, dual front side seat) - Impact sensing auto door unlock - Central door lock - Electronic stability control (ESC) - 4-wheel - anti-lock braking system (ABS) - Hill-assist control (HAC) - Rear parking sensors - Rearview camera





