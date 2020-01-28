Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

427/QEW KIA

1581 The Queensway Unit 1, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1T8

888-285-5141

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$27,780

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,206KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4599351
  • Stock #: P4100
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA33LG615456
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Prime Rate Financing with Franchise Dealer Financing Programs. Get Top Dollar for All Your Trade!


HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Accident Free - Low Kilometer - Excellent Condition - Ontario Vehicle Former Company Rental Vehicle


WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms


Kia Certified Pre-Owned Available: Warranty Extension Available from just $799 that includes (3) Oil Changes, Kia Vehicle Exchange Program, and Preferred Bank Prime Rate.


HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - Multimedia Display


CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.4L I-4 - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - 7 Inch Display Screen - Telescopic Steering Wheel and Leather Shift Knob - Keyless Entry Heated Exterior Mirrors - Turn Signal Integrated Exterior Mirrors - Am/Fm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors - USB/AUX/12V - Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls - CRUISE Control -


SAFETY FEATURES: DYNAMAX AWD System - Traction Control - Backup Camera - Anti-Brake System - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag


Hey-o! Already ready for sale and still valid warranty! No Accident, Best Low Mileage, and excellent condition! Finance at low interest with Kia Canada CPO from just 0.99%! LX AWD Sorento FEATURES Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seat, 7inch Display, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Dynamax AWD System, USB/AUX/12V, Backup Camera, Steering Mounted Media Control, Alloy Rims, Voice Command (in conjunction with Apple and Android Auto), Cloth anti-stain Interior fit, and more! Our previous company rental program vehicle!


FINANCIAL QEW/427 Kia offers an opportunity for new and experienced drivers to acquire some of the best rates available from the banks and credit unions. Whether you are looking to improve your credit rating or simply get the best rates and drive away with no hassle, you have come to the right place. There is no better way to improve your credit history and save yourself the hassle. If you are looking for pre-approval, please check our website and submit a credit approval to make sure you get the best service possible. Better yet, drop by and see us in person.


Payment is based on an 84 mth term.


*All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 4.99% O.A.C.


TRADES QEW/427 Kia accepts all forms of trades, including bikes and boats. Financing or Cash, you have all the options available at your disposal. All pre-owned inventories are detailed (buffed and waxed, should the vehicle require extra attention), safety and certified.


DEALERSHIP QEW/427 Kia believes in simple and basic concepts that matters to customers from get-go: A large pool of reliable vehicles [Up to 200 Vehicles] to choose from at incredible prices. Once you enter our dealership, our sales professionals will offer you some of the most incredible selectionsfrom small compact sedans to luxury brands such as Infinity and Chryslers. All of the pre-owned vehicles undergo Kia-standard safety and emission certification. Whether you buy a Hyundai, Nissan, and yes, Kia, from our dealership, you will receive the best service possible from one of the best Master Technician who has serviced every brand conceivable from Mercedes to Acura. Dont let your concerns stop you from buying the car of your dream. Trust us to deliver 38-Day Safety Guarantee and utmost professional service from both service and sales staff.


Now Serving all of Niagara Region Including Niagara Falls, St Catharines, Grimsby, Welland, Lincoln, Hamilton, Brantford, Burlington, Oakville and all surrounding areas. GTA areas including Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto, Scarborough, Etobicoke, North York, Markham, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, Hamilton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, New Market, Aurora, King City, Georgetown, Milton, and Orangeville.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 427/QEW KIA

2020 Kia Sedona LX
 21,683 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sedona LX
 22,932 KM
$26,980 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento LX
 42,900 KM
$20,780 + tax & lic
427/QEW KIA

427/QEW KIA

1581 The Queensway Unit 1, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1T8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-285-XXXX

(click to show)

888-285-5141

Send A Message