2020 Kia Sorento

HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Accident Free - Low Kilometer - Excellent Condition - Ontario Vehicle Former Company Rental Vehicle





WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms





Kia Certified Pre-Owned Available: Warranty Extension Available from just $799 that includes (3) Oil Changes, Kia Vehicle Exchange Program, and Preferred Bank Prime Rate.





HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Heated Front Seats - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Bluetooth - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay - Multimedia Display





CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.4L I-4 - Cloth Interior - 17 Inch Alloys - 7 Inch Display Screen - Telescopic Steering Wheel and Leather Shift Knob - Keyless Entry Heated Exterior Mirrors - Turn Signal Integrated Exterior Mirrors - Am/Fm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors - USB/AUX/12V - Steering Wheel Mounted Media Controls - CRUISE Control -





SAFETY FEATURES: DYNAMAX AWD System - Traction Control - Backup Camera - Anti-Brake System - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag





Hey-o! Already ready for sale and still valid warranty! No Accident, Best Low Mileage, and excellent condition! Finance at low interest with Kia Canada CPO from just 0.99%! LX AWD Sorento FEATURES Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seat, 7inch Display, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Dynamax AWD System, USB/AUX/12V, Backup Camera, Steering Mounted Media Control, Alloy Rims, Voice Command (in conjunction with Apple and Android Auto), Cloth anti-stain Interior fit, and more! Our previous company rental program vehicle!





