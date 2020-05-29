Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,380

+ taxes & licensing

427/QEW KIA

888-285-5141

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

LX

Location

427/QEW KIA

1581 The Queensway Unit 1, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1T8

888-285-5141

Contact Seller

$26,380

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,712KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5134874
  • Stock #: P4209
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA32LG629543
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 427/QEW KIA

2018 Kia Sportage EX
 56,798 KM
$20,980 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sedona LX+
 10,250 KM
$29,488 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Forte LX
 4,804 KM
$16,718 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

427/QEW KIA

427/QEW KIA

1581 The Queensway Unit 1, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1T8

Call Dealer

888-285-XXXX

(click to show)

888-285-5141

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory