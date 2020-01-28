Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Kia Sportage

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

427/QEW KIA

1581 The Queensway Unit 1, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1T8

888-285-5141

Contact Seller

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4558041
  • Stock #: P4097
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC9L7692428
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Stunning Upgrade over Previous Model. JUMP-START Your Adventure with bold features and an imposing front grill, this 2020 Sportage complements your active lifestyle with standard technology that will stun active shopper. This LX AWD Sportage Features 8-INCH DISPLAY, 17inch Alloy Rim, Heated Front Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Automatic Headlight, Power Door Lock, Power Window, AM/FM/Mp3 Radio, USB/AUX, Heated Sideview Mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Air Condition, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, and..more.






DEALERSHIP 427/QEW Kia possess over 200 new inventories in the greater Toronto area as well as Niagara region. Our specialized inventory includes prices below conventional dealership. Our facility supports all makes and models and generates highly satisfied customers whose needs and wants are always satisfied. If you cannot find a particular year, model, trim, or colour from our inventory, trust us to deliver the car that you want at ease. As your neighbourhood dealer in the GTA, our friendly dealership process guarantees the excellent vehicle shopping experience that exceeds customer expectation. Please check our Google and Dealerrater Reviews and verify yourself what we have to offer for you.



KIA BRAND Kia Motors Canada has operated their vehicle sale operation since 1994 and has now become one of the most prominent and recognizable brand in the heart of Canadians. For three years in a row, Kia has come as the top 2 brand to be awarded J.D Power Initial Quality Award. In 2016, Kia came #1. Consecutively, once again, Kia has ranked #1 in 2017. Despite such excellent quality control, Kia Canada still honours industry leading 5-Year/100,000km Total Comprehensive Warranty that guarantees complete protection of your vehicle for years to come. Come and Visit Our Dealership and See What Kia Has to Offer You. Power to Surprise.




SERVICES Every Brand New Vehicle Comes with Pre-Delivery Inspection, Detailing, and Full Tank of Gas. Every Quarter, You will receive a promotional material for yourself and family. Treat yourself with great VIP savings on your next vehicle. Whether you or your family, we welcome all businesses.



Serving all of GTA areas including Brampton, Mississauga, Toronto, Scarborough, Etobicoke, North York, Markham, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Maple, Hamilton, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, New Market, Aurora, King City, Georgetown, Milton, and Orangeville. Also Niagara Region Including Niagara Falls, St Catharines, Grimsby, Welland, Lincoln, Hamilton, Brantford, Burlington, Oakville and all surrounding areas

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 427/QEW KIA

2017 Kia Sportage LX
 34,473 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 91,362 KM
$22,780 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SL
 98,934 KM
$18,980 + tax & lic
427/QEW KIA

427/QEW KIA

1581 The Queensway Unit 1, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 1T8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-285-XXXX

(click to show)

888-285-5141

Send A Message