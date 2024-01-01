Menu
Account
Sign In
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

65,021 KM

Details Description Features

$76,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

5.0L V8 Supercharged P525 HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

5.0L V8 Supercharged P525 HSE

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

  1. 10882815
  2. 10882815
  3. 10882815
  4. 10882815
  5. 10882815
  6. 10882815
  7. 10882815
  8. 10882815
  9. 10882815
  10. 10882815
  11. 10882815
  12. 10882815
  13. 10882815
  14. 10882815
  15. 10882815
  16. 10882815
  17. 10882815
  18. 10882815
  19. 10882815
  20. 10882815
  21. 10882815
  22. 10882815
  23. 10882815
  24. 10882815
  25. 10882815
  26. 10882815
  27. 10882815
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$76,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALGS2SE6LA594968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18992
  • Mileage 65,021 KM

Vehicle Description

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From World Fine Cars

Used 2023 Mercedes GLB 250 for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2023 Mercedes GLB 250 5,667 KM $55,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D180 SE R-Dynamic | Diesel | SE R-Dynamic for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar D180 SE R-Dynamic | Diesel | SE R-Dynamic 57,933 KM $47,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 | Fighter Jet Grey | 6-Speed Manual for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 | Fighter Jet Grey | 6-Speed Manual 2,906 KM $64,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email World Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Call Dealer

416-203-XXXX

(click to show)

416-203-7010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$76,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Contact Seller
2020 Land Rover Range Rover