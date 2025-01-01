Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Blind spot assist, Apple Car play, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, heated steering wheel & seats, tinted, 2 key fobs. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2020 Chevi Spark LT, only 49k $12800</p>

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

144,365 KM

Details Description Features

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD

12699879

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,365KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jm1bpblm8l1157899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,365 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%  

NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Blind spot assist, Apple Car play, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, push start, heated steering wheel & seats, tinted, 2 key fobs. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2020 Chevi Spark LT, only 49k $12800

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2020 Mazda MAZDA3