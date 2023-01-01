Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mercedes-Benz SL 550

25,933 KM

Details Description Features

$88,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$88,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Contact Seller
2020 Mercedes-Benz SL 550

2020 Mercedes-Benz SL 550

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mercedes-Benz SL 550

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$88,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
25,933KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607850
  • Stock #: 18923
  • VIN: W1KJK7DA4LF061191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 25,933 KM

Vehicle Description

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From World Fine Cars

2023 Nissan Murano P...
 4,076 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 2500 SLT
 225,915 KM
$31,800 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 147,404 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email World Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Call Dealer

416-203-XXXX

(click to show)

416-203-7010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory