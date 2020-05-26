2020 Mercedes SL 550

+ taxes & licensing
520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
This SL-class Mercedes is an extremely low mileage roadster with *ONE OWNER* and *ACCIDENT FREE*. Enjoy like-new ownership of this 449 horsepower 2-seater, with a 4.7L biturbo V8, 9-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive! Optioned in Obsidian Black Metallic with a Ginger Beige/Espresso Brown Nappa leather interior and 19" AMG 7-twin-spoke wheels. This luxury hard-top convertible features the $7,000 premium package with Keyless Go, active supporting multicontour seats with climate comfort and Airscarf neck-level heating, Easy-Pack trunk system, and Magic Sky Control sunroof! Other features include Distronic adaptive cruise control, Harman/Kardon sound system, soft-closing doors, illuminated door sills, and Dynamic Select adjustable driving modes!
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com
