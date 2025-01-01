Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%  </p><p>Fully loaded, cold a/c, Lane departure assist, Collision avoidance, Blind spot monitor, Backup Cam/sensors, Apple Car play, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, push start & more. Drives excellent. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2020 Chevi spark, only 49k $12990   </p>

2020 Nissan Sentra

108,768 KM

Details Description Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra

SE

12517843

2020 Nissan Sentra

SE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,768KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3n1ab8bv8ly227441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,768 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%  

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Lane departure assist, Collision avoidance, Blind spot monitor, Backup Cam/sensors, Apple Car play, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, push start & more. Drives excellent. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2020 Chevi spark, only 49k $12990   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

