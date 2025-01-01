$14,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra
SE
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,768KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3n1ab8bv8ly227441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,768 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.99%
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Lane departure assist, Collision avoidance, Blind spot monitor, Backup Cam/sensors, Apple Car play, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, push start & more. Drives excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2020 Chevi spark, only 49k $12990
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
