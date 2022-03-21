Menu
2020 Subaru Outback

42,600 KM

Details Description Features

$41,988

+ tax & licensing
$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

Lang Motorcar

416-234-6868

2020 Subaru Outback

2020 Subaru Outback

Premier 1 OWNER TOP OF THE LINE MODEL

2020 Subaru Outback

Premier 1 OWNER TOP OF THE LINE MODEL

Location

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

416-234-6868

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

42,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 4s4btdpc5l3125520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 42,600 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER OFF LEASE , BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY , CARFAX VERIFIED NO ACCIDENTS ,TOP OF THE LINE PREMIER EDITION WITH EVERY AVAILABLE OPTION , FINISHED IN UNMARKED METALIC BLACK OVER SADDLE LEATHER . ALL AVAILABLE SAFETY FEATURES INCLUDING EYE SIGHT AND LANE DEPARTURE , EQUIPPED WITH PARKING SENSORS , NAVIGATION , HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS , NAVIGATION AND MUCH MORE . IMMACULATE SHOWROOM CONDITION AND ONLY 42600 KMS .$ 41988 CERTIFIED PLUS HST AND LIC NO ADDITIONAL FEES

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Luggage Rack
Telescopic Steering
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
AWD
CVT

Lang Motorcar

Lang Motorcar

11 Advance Rd, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 2S6

