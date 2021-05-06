Menu
2020 Volkswagen Passat

69,173 KM

Details Description Features

$23,590

+ tax & licensing
Raceway Chrysler

1-877-341-3404

Contact Seller
Location

Raceway Chrysler

150 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P6

1-877-341-3404

Contact Seller

69,173KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7053464
  • Stock #: 51985
  • VIN: 1VWAA7A37LC005909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,173 KM

Vehicle Description

Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Good Brakes, Previous Daily Rental, Cloth. Recent Arrival! White 2020 Volkswagen Passat CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add the HST! Here at Raceway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram we take great pride in our Pre-Owned vehicles. Every pre-owned vehicle is hand selected by our team of experts to bring you only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles. All used vehicles go through a strict inspection process so that we can provide our guests with reliable vehicles confidently. Know that you're in good hands because we have multiple Master Technicians who have been working with Raceway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat for 50+ years inspecting our vehicles. Raceway Chrysler is your local source for new and used Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram vehicles. Conveniently located just off Rexdale and Kipling, our dedicated sales staff is ready to provide you with an outstanding sales and service experience. Owned and operated by the Nimeck Brothers for 50 years, Raceway Chrysler has one of the largest selections of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, and Ram vehicles. With over 300 units in inventory, we're certain we have the vehicle for you on our lot. We also carry a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles from multiple manufacturers.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defroster
Premium Audio
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

