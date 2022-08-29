$40,987+ tax & licensing
647-792-1225
2020 Volvo XC40
T5 Momentum AWD Loaded-One Owner-Accident Free
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
$40,987
- Listing ID: 9266515
- VIN: YV4162UK3L2275992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L2275992
- Mileage 58,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Absolutely Stunning!
Super Clean - CarFax Verified Claim Free
T5 Momentum Package
City Safety Driver Assistance Package
12" Sensus Touchscreen
360 Surround Cam
18" Alloy Wheels | Grille in Dark Grey with Chrome Frame | Clamshell Hood |
Contrasting White Roof (Optional) | Bright Integrated Roof Rails | Dynamic Chassis |
Color Adapted Door Mirror Covers | LED Headlights | Silver Skid Plate | Hidden
Tailpipes
Interior:
8-Way Power Driver Seat with Driver Seat Memory | 4-Way Driver Seat Power
Lumbar Support | Urban Grid Aluminum Decor Inlays | Leather Steering Wheel |
Leather Gear Knob | Textile Mats | Power Tailgate | Tailgate Scuff Plate | Volvo On
Call | Interior Mid LevelIllumination | 12.3" Digital Driver Display |
9" Sensus Touchscreen | 250 watt High Performance Audio System with 8
Speakers, including Air Woofer Technology | Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
T5 AWD | Momentum
Fusion Red Metallic | 19 5-Spoke | Black White Alloy Wheels
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
