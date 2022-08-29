Menu
2020 Volvo XC40

58,650 KM

Details Description Features

$40,987

+ tax & licensing
UR Ride

647-792-1225

T5 Momentum AWD Loaded-One Owner-Accident Free

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

58,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9266515
  • Stock #: L2275992
  • VIN: YV4162UK3L2275992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L2275992
  • Mileage 58,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Absolutely Stunning! 

Super Clean - CarFax Verified Claim Free 

T5 Momentum Package 
City Safety Driver Assistance Package 
12" Sensus Touchscreen
360 Surround Cam 

18" Alloy Wheels | Grille in Dark Grey with Chrome Frame | Clamshell Hood |
Contrasting White Roof (Optional) | Bright Integrated Roof Rails | Dynamic Chassis |
Color Adapted Door Mirror Covers | LED Headlights | Silver Skid Plate | Hidden
Tailpipes
Interior:
8-Way Power Driver Seat with Driver Seat Memory | 4-Way Driver Seat Power
Lumbar Support | Urban Grid Aluminum Decor Inlays | Leather Steering Wheel |
Leather Gear Knob | Textile Mats | Power Tailgate | Tailgate Scuff Plate | Volvo On
Call | Interior Mid LevelIllumination | 12.3" Digital Driver Display |
9" Sensus Touchscreen | 250 watt High Performance Audio System with 8
Speakers, including Air Woofer Technology | Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
T5 AWD | Momentum
Fusion Red Metallic | 19 5-Spoke | Black White Alloy Wheels

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

