$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT Leather | Roof | 7 Pass. |
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT Leather | Roof | 7 Pass. |
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 52,741 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Black 2021 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.3L I4 EcoBoost
20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row 35/30/35 Bench w/E-Z Entry & Armrest, 3rd row seats: bench, Acoustic Laminated Windows, Alloy wheels, Equipment Group 202A High Package, Heated ActiveX Seating Material Captain's Chairs, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lamps, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Telescoping steering wheel, Twin-Panel Moonroof.
Reviews:
* On power, technology, and drivetrain smoothness, the Explorer tends to impress owners. The high-torque engine options and 10-speed automatic work seamlessly together, and the wide array of high-tech features are approachable and easy to use. The high-performing ST model is a pleasing drive with plenty of power and agility, making it a satisfying option, according to sportier drivers. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Summit Ford
Email Summit Ford
Summit Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-741-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-741-6221