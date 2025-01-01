Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! Black 2021 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.3L I4 EcoBoost 20 Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row 35/30/35 Bench w/E-Z Entry & Armrest, 3rd row seats: bench, Acoustic Laminated Windows, Alloy wheels, Equipment Group 202A High Package, Heated ActiveX Seating Material Captains Chairs, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lamps, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Telescoping steering wheel, Twin-Panel Moonroof. Reviews: * On power, technology, and drivetrain smoothness, the Explorer tends to impress owners. The high-torque engine options and 10-speed automatic work seamlessly together, and the wide array of high-tech features are approachable and easy to use. The high-performing ST model is a pleasing drive with plenty of power and agility, making it a satisfying option, according to sportier drivers. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2021 Ford Explorer

52,741 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT Leather | Roof | 7 Pass. |

Watch This Vehicle
12264727

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT Leather | Roof | 7 Pass. |

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,741KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8DH7MGA47178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 52,741 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Black 2021 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.3L I4 EcoBoost


20" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row 35/30/35 Bench w/E-Z Entry & Armrest, 3rd row seats: bench, Acoustic Laminated Windows, Alloy wheels, Equipment Group 202A High Package, Heated ActiveX Seating Material Captain's Chairs, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lamps, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Remote Start System, Security system, Speed control, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Telescoping steering wheel, Twin-Panel Moonroof.


Reviews:
* On power, technology, and drivetrain smoothness, the Explorer tends to impress owners. The high-torque engine options and 10-speed automatic work seamlessly together, and the wide array of high-tech features are approachable and easy to use. The high-performing ST model is a pleasing drive with plenty of power and agility, making it a satisfying option, according to sportier drivers. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Summit Ford

Used 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport | 3LT Preferred Equipment Group | Low KMS!!!! for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport | 3LT Preferred Equipment Group | Low KMS!!!! 130 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 for sale in Etobicoke, ON
1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 1970 Ford Mustang BOSS302 for sale in Etobicoke, ON
1970 Ford Mustang BOSS302 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Summit Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-741-XXXX

(click to show)

416-741-6221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Ford

416-741-6221

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Explorer