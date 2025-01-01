Menu
2021 Ford F-150

107,321 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT

12547049

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,321KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E50MFC11074

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 25F618A
  • Mileage 107,321 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Summit Ford

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Ford

416-741-6221

2021 Ford F-150